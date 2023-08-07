15-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of man who tried to intervene in Philly carjacking: Officials

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man who attempted to intervene in an armed carjacking last month in Philadelphia, authorities say.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia reported that Rasheed Banks Jr. was taken into custody Monday in Camden, New Jersey, for the shooting death of 50-year-old Michael Salerno.

Police say Salerno was killed on the 1100 block of Porter Street the evening of July 12 while attempting to disrupt three people from stealing his car that he lent to a friend.

The three suspects are captured on surveillance video retreating to a red Kia Soul and fleeing before police arrived. Banks Jr. was identified by police as a suspect about a week later.

Investigators believe the trio had been circling the neighborhood for a period of time before they targeted Solerno's vehicle.

The Philadelphia Police Department issued a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the deadly shooting.