Police ID teen suspect in attempted South Philly carjacking that left man dead

Philadelphia police have identified a teen suspect in an attempted carjacking and shooting left a South Philadelphia man dead earlier this month.

Homicide detectives are working to located Rasheed Banks Jr., 15, as they investigate the murder of Michael Salerno.

Salerno, 50, was gunned down back on the night of July 12 when police say he tried to intervene in an attempted carjacking on the 1100 block of Porter Street.

Investigators previously released surveillance video of the incident, suspects, and their getaway vehicle. On Friday, they identified Banks as a suspect in the case and announced that an arrest warrant had been issued.

Police say Banks is considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the suspects pull up behind Salerno’s car, which was being driven by a friend of his.

Salerno can then be seen running to his friend’s aid, when one of the suspects opens fire, killing him. The suspects then fled the scene in a red Kia Soul.

According to investigators, the suspects had been circling the neighborhood for some time before the attempted carjacking and shooting took place.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.