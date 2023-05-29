16-year-old found fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia; possible suspect sought: police
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting claimed the life of another teen as Memorial Day gun violence continued overnight in Philadelphia.
Police say they found the 16-year-old boy on the 2400 block of Clarion street just after midnight Monday.
He was shot one time in the head, and pronounced dead on scene by medics. Police identified him at Keivon Abraham, of Abington, Pennsylvania.
It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, but authorities say they are looking for a man in a gray sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.