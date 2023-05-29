Gunshot victim found in speeding car dies as 2 suspects flee from police: officials

A traffic stop quickly became a homicide investigation after a deadly discovery was made in Philadelphia's Kingessing section Sunday night.

Police had pulled over a speeding car on 57th and Springfield streets when they found an unresponsive man in the back seat.

The 20-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

As officers transferred the victim to their patrol car, police say the driver and passenger jumped back into the car and sped off, leaving the victim behind.

Police then transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died just minutes later. His identity has yet to be released.

Details about what may have led to the man being fatally shot, as well as his connection to the two suspects, are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, but police say the suspected vehicle is described as being a blue Nissan.