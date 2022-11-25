Philadelphia Parking Authority employee critically injured after he was shot in Frankford, police say

article

A Philadelphia Parking employee is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

According to officials, the 37-year-old man was on duty at the time of the shooting.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue Saturday afternoon, just before 4 p.m.

The man was shot in his ear and shoulder. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

