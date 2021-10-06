16-year-old male shot twice in broad daylight in Summerdale, police say
SUMMERDALE - A 16-year-old male is recovering after he was shot multiple times in Summerdale.
Police were called to the intersection of Anchor Street and Summerdale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of gunshots.
Responding officers found the 16-year-old with two gunshot wounds in his chest, when they arrived.
The teen was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
Officials say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.
This follows a violent week across the city, with numerous shootings, including two fatal workplace shootings. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke of the violence on FOX 29’s Good Day.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
