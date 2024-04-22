16-year-old shot in foot near Temple University; 2 suspects sought: police

Temple police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured near Temple University Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting incident on the 1700 block of North 16th Street at around 3:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say a 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot.

He was taken to Temple Hospital via police where he underwent medical treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Temple University Police say two men are wanted in connection with the shooting incident. They were last seen walking west on Berks Street.

One suspect was wearing an all-white tracksuit while the other was wearing a black puffy jacket.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.