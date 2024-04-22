Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old shot in foot near Temple University; 2 suspects sought: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 22, 2024 7:03pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Juvenile shot near Temple University

Police are searching for two suspects they were involved in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left foot Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Temple police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured near Temple University Monday afternoon. 

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting incident on the 1700 block of North 16th Street at around 3:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say a 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot. 

He was taken to Temple Hospital via police where he underwent medical treatment and was listed in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES: 

Temple University Police say two men are wanted in connection with the shooting incident. They were last seen walking west on Berks Street. 

One suspect was wearing an all-white tracksuit while the other was wearing a black puffy jacket. 

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made. 

This investigation is ongoing.