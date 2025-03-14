17-year-old girl shot in Montgomery County park

The Brief A shooting in the parking lot of an Abington Park and the victim was a female juvenile talking to another woman in a car when they were approached by two people One of those two pulled a gun.



What prompted a shooting at a park in Abington? The victim was a female juvenile who was shot in the hand.

What we know:

Abington police were called to the 2800 block of Susquehanna Road, in the parking lot of Roslyn Park, Wednesday night, around 11 p.m., on the report of a girl shot.

They arrived to find teenage girl suffering with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Officials say the teen was sitting in a car with another person when they were approached by two unidentified males. One pulled out a gun and shot into the window, hitting the teenager in the hand.

What they're saying:

The suburbs of Montgomery County, minutes outside the city, in Abington Township, where mothers play with their pre-school aged children at the local park, and typically feel safe.

Jennifer Wagner said, "I was nervous. We come here a lot with the kids and basically by myself. Definitely nervous."

Nancy Pinkowicz stated, "Yeah, it shocks me. It’s my neighborhood. I thought it was safe. We’re in Abington Township. This is the suburbs. Would think something like that doesn’t happen here, but it happens anywhere."

Dig deeper:

The police took a statement from the victim who was rushed to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. The 17-year-old reportedly a student at the local high school.

Roslyn Park is known as a connector, a meeting place for the community. It has soccer fields, baseball fields, a skate park, playground and paved walking paths. Crime is rare, according to residents.

Wagner added, "It makes me think I hope this is an isolated incident. Not something that’s going to continue to happen."