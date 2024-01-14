18-year-old critically injured in multi-vehicle crash near Mayfair: police

article

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life after police say a multi-vehicle crash occurred in the Mayfair-Castor area Sunday morning.

Philadelphia police say the incident happened on the 6600 block of Harbison Avenue at around 10:38 a.m.

According to their preliminary investigation, a 2015 black GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red traffic signal.

The black GMC, driven by a 25-year-old man, struck a 2012 Black Acura TL, causing a chain reaction involving two additional vehicles: a 2019 white Ford Explorer, driven by a 43-year-old man and a 2013 White Mazda CX-5, driven by a 40-year-old woman.

The driver of the Acura, an 18-year-old man, was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. A 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in that vehicle, was also transported to AEMC where she was placed in stable condition.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.