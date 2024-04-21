18-year-old killed in Delaware State University shooting: police

A shooting on Delaware State University's campus left an 18-year-old woman dead early Sunday morning, according to Dover Police.

Officers responded to shots being fired near Warren-Franklin Hall around 1:40 a.m.

They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds to her chest.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say she was not a student at Delaware State University.

The university said the campus would remain closed Sunday in response to the shooting:

Delaware State University provided the following statement.



"The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office. The campus is closed today, events have been canceled, and police patrols have been increased. No visitation will be permitted today."

No other injuries were reported, and no further details of the deadly shooting have been released.

An investigation is underway.