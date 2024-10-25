Bucks County man arrested in connection with illegal car meetup

Another arrest has been made in connection to illegal car meetups last month in Philadelphia.

Police say 21-year-old Joseph Cavenaugh, of Bucks County, was a top organizer when planning the illegal meetups.

FOX 29 cameras were on the scene as police arrested Cavenaugh at his Bristol home Friday morning for his role in the September 21st chaos across the city.

Philadelphia police say they are not done arresting people and they urge those to not come to Philly to do it again.

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum, with Philly PD, had this warning for those tempted to come into Philly to wreak havoc, saying, "There’s going to be consequences. If you’re coming into Philadelphia now we’re not going to tolerate it. We have a lot of investigative resources on this and, as I said before, you’re gonna see us come knocking on your door first thing in the morning."

The arrest comes two weeks after police arrested 18-year-old Shane Thomas for his role in the illegal car meetups.

Investigators say Thomas was seen on video throwing a cone at police while wearing a banana suit.