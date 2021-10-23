18-year-old shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

article

Police say an 18-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot late Saturday afternoon in Wilmington.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 200 block of West 30th Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man found shot and taken to the hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Police did not provide any information on the description of the shooter.

