18-year-old shot to death in West Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say a young man was shot and killed Wednesday night in West Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old victim was shot once in the shoulder on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street just before 9 p.m.

The unnamed victim was drive by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died, police said.

The vehicle that drove the victim to the hospital was gone by the time authorities arrived, according to investigators.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

