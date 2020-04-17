2 additional suspects charged with murder in Sgt. O'Connor's death

article

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced murder charges against two more suspects in the shooting death of Sgt. James O’Connor.

Sgt. O’Connor was shot and killed in the line of duty as SWAT officers attempted to serve a warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street back on March 13.

Hassan Elliot, 21, was the subject of the warrant officers were serving on that day and was wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in March of 2019.

Last month, authorities charged Elliot with murder, criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, and related charges in the death of Sgt. O’Connor.

On Friday, authorities announced charges against Khalif Sears and Bilah Mitchell, who they say were in the home at the time of the shootout. Sears, 18, was injured when SWAT officers returned fire.

Sears and Mitchell, who were already in police custody, have been charged with murder, seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and conspiracy.

Hassan Elliot (Philadelphia Police Department)

Elliott was previously charged in the March 2019 murder and a non-fatal shooting in Dec. 2019. Ten firearms were recovered by police from the room where the gunfire started, investigators said.

Sergeant O'Connor, 46, was a member of the SWAT team of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a 23-year veteran of the police department and had spent 15 years in SWAT.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. One of his children serves in a separate district on the police and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

