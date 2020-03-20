Philadelphia landmarks light up blue in honor of slain SWAT Sergeant James O'Connor

Philadelphia landmarks are lighting up in blue to honor Philadelphia police Sergeant James O’Connor who was killed in the line of duty last Friday.

Lincoln Financial Field was the first to take action in honoring the fallen SWAT sergeant by lighting up Thursday night.

Now, the Second Alarms Association of Philadelphia is asking that all landmarks light up in his honor after learning his funeral will be postponed.

Sergeant O’Connor’s funeral was postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis but had been previously planned with a limited attendance size.

Corporal James O'Connor, 46, was a member of the SWAT team of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a 23-year veteran of the police department and had spent 15 years in SWAT.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. One of his children serves in a separate district on the police and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

Advertisement

Police announced the arrest of Hassan Elliott, 21, on March 18 after dozens of interviews and forensic testing.

Lt. Jason Hendershot said officers used Sergeant O'Connor's handcuffs while taking Elliott into custody.

Elliott has been charged in the March 2019 murder and a non-fatal shooting in Dec. 2019. Ten firearms were recovered by police from the room where the gunfire started, investigators said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police announce arrest in fatal shooting of SWAT Officer Sergeant James O'Connor

Philadelphia Police Corporal James O'Connor memorial fund

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP