2 adults missing after swimming in Winslow Township, New Jersey lake: officials

Authorities in Winslow Township, New Jersey are conducting a search after they say two adults were reported missing after they went swimming in a lake.

Search and rescue crews worked the banks of the quarry, known as Penbryn Lake through Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement on the scene tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the swimmers, two adult males, went missing shortly before 3 p.m.

Winslow Deputy Police Chief O’Rourke told Keeley the first 911 call came in at 2:45 p.m.

State and local search and rescue teams are taking part in the search.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.