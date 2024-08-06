Man killed in driving shootout that spanned several blocks in West Philadelphia: police

Chaotic scenes in West Philadelphia when police say a violent shooting between two vehicles ended with several crashes and the death of one driver.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found shot to death inside a Cadillac on the 5400 block of Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was killed when at least 17 shots were fired from a Jeep with 3–4 people inside.

The deadly encounter stretched for several blocks, hitting multiple parked vehicles along the way.

Both the Cadillac and Jeep were still at the scene when police arrived, but the suspects had already fled.

An AR-15 rifle and extended magazine were found inside the suspect's vehicle, along with a pistol on the sidewalk.

Police believe the vehicles may have been racing, but it is still unclear what sparked the shooting.

An investigation is underway as police gather evidence to try and piece it all together.