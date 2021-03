A fire broke out at a row home in Chester, Delaware County early Sunday morning.

The fire went to two alarms before firefighters got it under control.

It happened around 2 a.m on the 2400 block of Upland Street.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

