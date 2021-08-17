2 arrested in fatal shooting of man in June
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Sadsbury Township, Chester County back in June 2021.
On June 22, Pennsylvania State Police found a man killed from a suspected gunshot wound. The suspects had already fled the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia
- 13-year-old boy killed, 2 hurt in Chester shooting
- New Jersey State Police attempting to identify police impersonator
- New Jersey Marathon canceled again due to pandemic
- Phish fans pack the beach in Atlantic City sparking COVID concerns
After nearly two months of investigations, the Pennsylvania State Police made two arrests in relation to the shooting death.
Neither the victim nor the suspects have been identified at this time.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement