2 arrested in fatal shooting of man in June

article

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Sadsbury Township, Chester County back in June 2021.

On June 22, Pennsylvania State Police found a man killed from a suspected gunshot wound. The suspects had already fled the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

After nearly two months of investigations, the Pennsylvania State Police made two arrests in relation to the shooting death.

Neither the victim nor the suspects have been identified at this time.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter