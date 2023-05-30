2-car crash on Wissinoming street leaves 1 dead, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead in Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the crash took place on the 6100 block of Harbinson Avenue in the Wissinoming section of the city on Tuesday at 9:16 a.m.

Officials say a man driving a black Mercedes C300 was traveling west on Benner Street when he ran a red light and was hit by a white Ford E150 going south on Harbinson Avenue.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead on scene by medics just before 9:30 a.m., per police.

Authorities say the scene was held and no person is in custody at this time.