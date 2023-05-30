Firearms stolen from Pennsylvania gun store recovered after police chase ends in crash on NJ highway: sources

A police pursuit that ended in a crash on a New Jersey highway led to the discovery of firearms stolen from a Pennsylvania gun store, sources say.

FOX 29 was on scene at Rt. 29 in Trenton near the Calhoun Street Bridge, where Trenton and Middletown Township Police were investigating and collecting evidence.

Police say officers were chasing the car before it crashed on the New Jersey highway.

Evidence collected from the vehicle's trunk included multiple firearms, both assault rifles and handguns, with tags from a gun store.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley, that the chase began in Pennsylvania at a gun store in Bucks County.

Five people were captured on surveillance video using a Kia, reported stolen out of Philadelphia, to access the second story of the LugerMan gun store in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, sources say.

While inside, the suspects broke glass cases and stole the firearms, per police sources.

As officers from the Middletown Township Police Department arrived on scene, they chased the Kia and used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources say the vehicle made it over the Calhoun Street Bridge, where Trenton Police got involved, capturing three of the five suspects.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Eugene Golubtsov, the owner of the LugerMan store, spoke with FOX 29 and detailed the events he saw on his store's surveillance video.

Golubtsov said store surveillance cameras revealed the suspects first arrived at the store at 2:36 a.m., but left when they could not get in. Minutes later, they returned, broke in and stole 21 guns.

The store owner told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that he thinks the suspects visited the store days prior in order to examine the layout.

He is working with the police as the investigation continues.

Sources say officers are confident they've recovered all the stolen guns.

The suspects are expected to face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.