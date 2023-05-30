Shots fired, cars vandalized as crowds of juveniles descend on Penn's Landing: police

article

Just days after fireworks filled the sky above Penn's Landing, police say crowds of juveniles brought Memorial Day weekend to a rowdy end.

Officers were called to the popular Philadelphia destination as a "high volume" of juveniles caused a large disturbance around 7 p.m. Monday.

It is unclear how many juveniles were present at the time, but authorities say multiple fights needed to be broken up by officers.

Reports of gunshots just blocks away were investigated by police, who say two shell casings were found on South Front Street around 8 p.m.

Police have yet to say if the shooting was connected to the crowds.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three vehicles were also vandalized by juveniles jumping on the windshields, according to police.

The crowds were dispersed by 11 p.m. with no injuries reported.

Police will have an increased presence in the area Tuesday night, but say more crowds are not expected.