2 critically injured after 2 separate shootings across Philadelphia: officials

Two separate shootings in two different Philly neighborhoods have left a man and a woman with critical injuries.

The first incident happened Thursday evening, around 6:45, on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, officials said.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the chest out on the street. Medics rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she is fighting for her life. No one has been arrested.

About 8:15, on the 6000 block of Market Street, a 36-year-old man was hit by gunfire multiple times in the chest. Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed as critical.

No arrests have been made in that investigation.

