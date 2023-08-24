'I went up in the air': Hit-and-run victim describes moment of impact as police search for driver

The search is on for the driver of a truck who, police say, is behind a hit-and-run that injured a woman out walking her dog in North Philadelphia. She’s understandably shaken up, but not angry and believes it was just an accident.

Kelsey Rice loves going on hikes with her two-and-a-half-year-old rescue, Crow. They’re best friends and have survived a lot together, but nothing could prepare them for what would happen the morning of August 13.

"As I was yelling, ‘stop!’ I was also spinning to get my dog out of the way and the truck hit me here and I went up in the air," Kelsey described the scene.

Rice would sacrifice herself and save her dog moments before the white pickup truck failed to yield to her, instead plowing through the crosswalk, severely injuring Rice. "I braced myself with my hands and then watched the truck go over both my legs and then I yelled, ‘stop!’ again and they just sped off!"

Rice says no one ran to her rescue and had to call 911 herself. She thought she lost everything in that moment. "It was very terrifying. At first, I was like, ‘my dog’s dead.’ Then I was like, ‘I might die.’ And then I was like, ‘oh he’s about to run over my legs.’"

Philadelphia police released video of the truck in question and are asking the public’s help in identifying the driver. The truck is believed to be a white Ford F-150, with damage to the driver’s side rear taillight and also carrying landscaping debris.

Remarkably, Rice doesn’t hold contempt for the driver and believes it was an accident. "It feels silly, but I’m just like, ‘he made a mistake, he just made a mistake.’ I bet he feels scared, right now, but I feel scared, too."

Rice is determined to return to her active lifestyle as she rehabs and vows to be back on the trail with Crow as soon as possible. "Especially hiking with him. We go once a week, normally, so this is really hard."

A GoFundMe has been set up to aid Kelsey with medical expenses in her recovery.