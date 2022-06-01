2 Delaware County 20-year-olds charged with multiple felony counts of child sexual abuse material

article

Delaware County officials announce arrests and charges of two 20-year-old Delaware County residents with multiple felony counts of the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer made the announcement Monday, saying 20-year-old Woodlyn resident Gia Michelle Cubler and 20-year-old Ridley Park resident Matteo Thomas Arriaga were also charged with multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 10-years-old and other related charges.

"The couple charged in this case were engaged in the production of child pornography with infant victims. It is hard to truly express our outrage at such acts of moral depravity. The fact that the victims were infants, and therefore not fully cognizant of what was being done to them, does not turn this into a victimless crime. The full weight of the law will now be used to speak for these helpless, innocent victims," said District Attorney Stollsteimer.

Arriaga was charged in January with 25 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and 25 counts of use of a criminal communication facility after it was found he had uploaded to Snapchat offensive material.

Investigators then seized four iPhones, two laptops, a custom PC and two external hard drives.

271 videos were found of child sexual abuse material, including a 23 second video clip on Snapchat with a person named Gia. Officials said the conversations between Arriaga and Gia, who was subsequently identified as Gia Cubler and Gia Carroll, involved discussions of creating more child sexual abuse material.

In a later interview, Cubler reportedly admitted making video and sending the video to Arriaga.

In all, authorities said 271 unique videos and 156 unique images of child sexual abuse material were found on Arriaga’s phone, including 30 images and eight videos of infant or toddler aged children.

Arriaga is being held in the county jail, in lieu of 10 percent of $500,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22. Cubler is being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility on $500,000 cash bail and also has a preliminary hearing of June 22.