2 fatally shot, 1 stabbed to death in overnight violence across Philadelphia

Police say three people were killed in overnight violence across Philadelphia, including a 42-year-old man who investigators say was stabbed to death with a folding knife during a fight with a teenager.

Officers in Tacony were called the 4700 block of Knorr Street for reports of gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was shot in the head and driven to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital by police where he died.

Hours later, officers on patrol in East Germantown came upon a fight where police say a 16-year-old stabbed a man at least once in the chest. Officers drove the victim, 42, to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died before midnight.

The teenage suspect was arrested and taken to the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

"At this time we believe the 16-year-old perpetrator does know this 42-year-old victim," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We believe the motive may be domestic at this time."

The violence continued into Thursday morning when police found a 24-year-old man shot and killed inside a crashed car on the 1100 block of East Tioga Street. Investigators are not exactly sure where the victim was shot, but said he suffered bullet wounds to his back.

Small said officers investigated reports of a shooting over a mile away, but they did not find a crime scene.

Along with the three deadly acts of violence, police say two men died after being pulled from a rowhome fire early Thursday morning in Nicetown. Authorities do not know what sparked the blaze and have not said if foul play is suspected.

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, the city has endured over 470 homicides this year.

