2 hospitalized after rescue from rowhome fire in Fairmount

Two people are recovering in the hospital after fire crews rescued them from a burning home in Fairmount early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out at the three-story rowhome around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of North 22nd Street.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the home. One person was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment, and the other was taken to Temple University hospital.

None of the injuries were believed to be serious, authorities say.

Authorities say one of the victims was rescued from the roof after firefighters initially believed she may have been trapped inside the home.

The fire was contained to the second and third floors of the home, and was placed under control about an hour and a half later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

