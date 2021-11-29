Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the face during attempted break-in in Holmesburg, police say

Philadelphia
Police say the suspect, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the face while attempting to break into a home. 

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the face while attempting to break into a home late Sunday night in Holmesburg. 

The incident occurred at a home on the 4700 block of Ashville Street shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. 

Police say the 31-year-old man was attempting to break into a home when he was shot in the left side of his face.

Responding paramedics transported him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the weapon was recovered. 

