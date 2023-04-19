Building owner among 2 indicted in Philadelphia fire, building collapse that killed Lt. Sean Williamson

article

Two men have been indicted in connection with the fire and collapse of a Fairhill pizza shop that claimed the life of a veteran member of the Philadelphia Fire Department in June 2022.

United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Al-Ashraf Khalil and 29-year-old Issam Jaghama were indicted with one count of conspiracy to commit malicious damage by means of fire of a building used in interstate commerce and one count of malicious damage by means of fire of a building used in interstate commerce.

Khalil was also charged with wire fraud and one count of using fire in advancement of the commission of the wire fraud.

According to authorities, the charges stem from the June 2022 arson at a pizza shop at 300 West Indiana Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, which ultimately resulted in the death of Lt. Sean Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Williamson was killed after the building collapsed, after the fire department worked to extinguish the initial fire to the building. Five other first responders were inside the building when it collapsed and suffered injuries.

The indictment states that Khalil and Jaghama set the fire inside the shop at 300 West Indiana Avenue. The indictment goes on to say the two men were seeking profit by filing an insurance claim, due to the fire. Khalil was the owner of the building which housed apartments and the business.

If convicted, Khalil faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of 17 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. Jaghama faces a mandatory minimum 7 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, if convicted.