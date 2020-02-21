2 indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of 31-year-old Medford woman

article

Two men accused of fatally stabbing a 31-year-old woman will be indicted on murder charges, a grand jury announced Friday.

Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 49, were arrested in December in connection to the murder of Hayley Steinberg.

Police found the Medford woman's body in Farnham Park on Dec. 2 with multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the upper body.

Authorities say an hour before the gruesome discovery, a car registered to Steinberg's mother was found abandoned on the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz were reportedly found by officers walking on the bridge. The men told police their car had run out of gas.

After police helped Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz push the car off the bridge, the men allegedly took off running. Further inspection of the vehicle uncovered large amounts of blood.

Investigators say Steinberg was seen on surveillance camera arriving at the home of Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz on Dec. 1. The three left the residence and drove to Farnham Park, where police say the car only stayed for five minutes.

Along with the murder charge, Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz will be indicted on counts of armed robbery, carjacking, resisting arrest and related offenses.