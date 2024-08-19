Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in dirt bike crash in Frankford: police

By
Published  August 19, 2024 9:14pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Two people are hurt after police say a crash occurred in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Monday night. 

The accident occurred near Castor and Kensington Avenue. 

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that two females were riding on a dirt bike when a crash occurred.

Police say the two women involved in the accident are in critical condition and one of the two was unresponsive.

Police are actively checking real-time crime cameras nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Check back for more updates. 