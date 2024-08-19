2 injured in dirt bike crash in Frankford: police
PHILADELPHIA - Two people are hurt after police say a crash occurred in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Monday night.
The accident occurred near Castor and Kensington Avenue.
Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that two females were riding on a dirt bike when a crash occurred.
Police say the two women involved in the accident are in critical condition and one of the two was unresponsive.
Police are actively checking real-time crime cameras nearby.
This is an ongoing investigation.
