2 injured in dirt bike crash in Frankford: police

Two people are hurt after police say a crash occurred in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Monday night.

The accident occurred near Castor and Kensington Avenue.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that two females were riding on a dirt bike when a crash occurred.

Police say the two women involved in the accident are in critical condition and one of the two was unresponsive.

Police are actively checking real-time crime cameras nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation.

