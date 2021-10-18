2 injured in North Philadelphia shooting, including a 15-year-old boy
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Two people, including a teenager, are recovering after a shooting in North Philadelphia.
Officials said the double shooting happened on the 2900 block of West Gordon Street Monday, about 8:15 at night.
Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his back. Police took him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.
A 30-year-old man was also injured in the gunfire. He was taken to Temple in a private vehicle and listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating a possible motive. No arrests have been reported.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
