Expand / Collapse search

2 killed, 4 wounded in separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SKYFOX flew over the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people were killed and four were wounded as the gun violence continued in Philadelphia Monday following a violent Mother's Day weekend.

Police say a double shooting on the 3100 block of Jasper Street left a 20-year-old man dead and a 28-year-old wounded in Kensington around 4 p.m. 

A second double shooting was reported on the 3400 block of North Howard Street in the city's Fairhill neighborhood at 4:56 p.m. A 72-year-old was shot once in the cheek and a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. 

Violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves 7 dead

Violence continues to plague Philadelphia. Over the weekend, seven people were left dead and more than a dozen injured in shootings across the city.

Police were called to North 29th and Oakdale streets in North Philadelphia at 5:02 p.m. for a third shooting. According to police, a 20-year-old was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died. 

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face on the 5000 block of Wade Street in the city's Germantown section around 7:35 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

RELATED: 

Violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves 7 dead, dozens injured

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter