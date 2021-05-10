2 killed, 4 wounded in separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday

article

Two people were killed and four were wounded as the gun violence continued in Philadelphia Monday following a violent Mother's Day weekend.

Police say a double shooting on the 3100 block of Jasper Street left a 20-year-old man dead and a 28-year-old wounded in Kensington around 4 p.m.

A second double shooting was reported on the 3400 block of North Howard Street in the city's Fairhill neighborhood at 4:56 p.m. A 72-year-old was shot once in the cheek and a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body.

Police were called to North 29th and Oakdale streets in North Philadelphia at 5:02 p.m. for a third shooting. According to police, a 20-year-old was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face on the 5000 block of Wade Street in the city's Germantown section around 7:35 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

RELATED:

Violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves 7 dead, dozens injured

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter