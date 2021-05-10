Violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves 7 dead, dozens injured

Violence continues to plague Philadelphia. Over the weekend, seven people were left dead and more than a dozen injured in shootings across the city.

It was the scene repeated 14 times this Mother’s Day weekend, shooting after shooting. When the gunfire finally ended, seven people were dead and18 wounded.

Police say several of the weekend murders were drug related and one was a robbery. Homicide investigators believe several might be connected to earlier shootings.

MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

"A lot of retaliation, one murder leads to another murder that leads to another murder. It's a continuing cycle of violence," Homicide Unit Captain Jason Smith said during a press conference Monday.

Anti-violence advocate Bilal Qayyum runs one of the city’s anti-violence programs. He says numbers show more than half the shootings in Philadelphia stem from arguments, disputes that need to be settled before people turn to a gun.

"When they're uptight, they have no hope and they don't see any future this is what we're seeing, part of the explosion," he explained.

Police returned to the 100 block of East Albanus Street Monday. Five people were shot, two killed just after 4 p.m. on Mother’s Day afternoon.

"We need a citywide movement around arguments, just concentrate on the whole issue of an argument," Qayyum said.

