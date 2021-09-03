2 killed in suspected street shootout in Kensington, police say

article

Police say two men were killed in a suspected street shootout that erupted early Friday morning in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Tusculum Street just before 5:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that two men, 19 and 30, were found lying on the sidewalk just feet apart with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officers drove the injured men to Temple Hospital where they both died, Small said.

Two guns that may have been used in the shooting were picked up by a witness and handed over to investigators, according to Small.

"We're getting information that there is a possibility that these two victims may have shot each other," Small said.

Investigators will rely on nearby surveillance footage to help them better understand what lead to the shooting.

