2 injured after building collapse in Kensington

Updated 18 mins ago
Philadelphia
KENSINGTON - Two people were injured following a building collapse in Kensington.

It happened on the 2200 block of North Front Street Thursday around 10 p.m. 

A 68-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials say they are expected to be okay. 

It's unclear how the building collapse. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

