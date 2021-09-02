2 injured after building collapse in Kensington

article

Two people were injured following a building collapse in Kensington.

It happened on the 2200 block of North Front Street Thursday around 10 p.m.

A 68-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials say they are expected to be okay.

It's unclear how the building collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter