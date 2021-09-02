2 injured after building collapse in Kensington
article
KENSINGTON - Two people were injured following a building collapse in Kensington.
It happened on the 2200 block of North Front Street Thursday around 10 p.m.
A 68-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials say they are expected to be okay.
It's unclear how the building collapse.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

