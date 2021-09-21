2 killed, nearly a dozen displaced after 2-alarm fire in Wilmington, Del.

Two people have died and nearly a dozen are displaced after an early morning fire in Wilmington, Delaware.

The fire broke out at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1000 block of Clifford Brown Walk.

When firefighters arrived, they were met with a heavy fire showing from the first floor that extended into the second floor. Eventually, the fire spread to an adjoining building.

A witness told FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira that it all happened very fast.

During a search of the premises, firefighters discovered two victims who had succumbed to their injuries. Five people in total were in the house with three of them having evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

Approximately 10 people were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross has been notified.

Currently, firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

