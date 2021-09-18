27-year-old killed in fire in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man has died and an unknown number of people were injured in a fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 7:09 a.m. on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

The 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities say that a currently unknown number of people were also taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Several units were impacted by the fire.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

