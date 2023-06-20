2 men arrested; victim dies after weekend double shooting in Reading: police

article

A double shooting in Reading this weekend has claimed the life of at least one of its victims.

Two people were struck by gunfire on the 300 block of Penn Street on Sunday morning. Their identities and ages have yet to be released.

The next day, police took two suspected shooters into custody.

MORE HEADLINES:

Later that evening, one of the shooting victims died of his injuries at a local hospital. The second victim's condition is not known at this time.

Charges for both suspects will be upgraded to homicide after the victim's death, according to authorities.