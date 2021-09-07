2 men critical after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on 23rd and York Streets.
A 24-year old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in very critical condition.
A 20-year-old was hit in the face. He is expected to survive.
Police say at least 11 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. A witness believes the shots came from a car that got away on Sedgley Avenue.
