Man critical after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Kensington.
The incident happened late Friday night at approximately 11:20 p.m. on the 3100 block of F Street.
A 25-year-old male was shot twice in the back and twice in the left arm. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Authorities are investigating.
