Man critical after shooting in Fairhill, police say

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Fairhill section of the city.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Lawrence Street and West Indiana Avenue.

Police say a man was shot and is now in critical condition.

There is no word yet on an arrest or on a motive for the shooting.

