Man critical after shooting in Fairhill, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Fairhill section of the city.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Lawrence Street and West Indiana Avenue.
- Man critical after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say
- I-676 flooding: Vine Street Expressway partially reopens following historic flooding
- Man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
Police say a man was shot and is now in critical condition.
There is no word yet on an arrest or on a motive for the shooting.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement