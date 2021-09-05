Expand / Collapse search

Man critical after shooting in Fairhill, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Fairhill section of the city. 

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Lawrence Street and West Indiana Avenue. 

Police say a man was shot and is now in critical condition. 

There is no word yet on an arrest or on a motive for the shooting. 

