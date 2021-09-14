2 men found shot inside grocery store in Frankford, police say

article

Two men were found shot inside of a grocery store in the Frankford section of the city, police say.

The incident happened on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue at about 11:44 a.m.

Police say two men were discovered shot inside the store. A 34-year-old male victim was shot once in the buttocks and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by EMS. He is listed in stable condition.

Another man, a 20-year-old, was shot once in the right ankle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition as well.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

