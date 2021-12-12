2 men shot to death in Allentown, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting that erupted Sunday night in Allentown.
Officers from the Allentown Police Department were called to the 800 block of North Elliger Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
Police found a man badly injured on a nearby block of North 4th Street. He was brought to an area hospital where he died, according to a release from the department.
Authorities later learned that another man injured in the same shooting was brought to a local hospital by a private vehicle. The unnamed victim was unresponsive upon arrival and later died, police said.
Investigators do not know what sparked the double homicide. No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
