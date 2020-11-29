2 overnight homicides mark Trenton's deadliest year since 2013

article

Two homicides overnight in Trenton marked the deadliest year in New Jersey's capital since 2013.

Officers from the Trenton Police Department responded to the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police found 33-year-old Daniel Alvaranga lying near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Southard Street. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not released the identity of the second homicide victim, who police say was shot in the head inside an apartment on the 300 block of Centre Street. The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The murders, which appear unrelated according to investigators, are Trenton's 38th and 39th homicides of the year. According to state data, marks the deadliest year in Trenton since 2013.

