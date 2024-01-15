Expand / Collapse search
2 residents, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in North Philadelphia: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:47AM
3 people injured in North Philadelphia house fire

A fire in North Philadelphia people sent three people, including a firefighter, to the hospital Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A fire broke out in North Philadelphia early Monday morning, sending three people to the hospital, including one firefighter.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 3100 block of North Bambrey Street around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say two residents and a firefighter were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Their injuries and conditions are not known at this time.

The fire has been placed under control, but a cause has yet to be determined.