2 teens die at hospital after being shot in Kingsessing, police say

Police are investigating after two young adults were shot and killed in Kingsessing on Thursday.

According to police, just before 1:30 a.m., officers with the 12th District responded to multiple 911 calls for a shooting on the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found two teens, ages 18 and 19, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Investigators say the 19-year-old was shot on the porch of the home and then ran inside.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The 18-year-old was found about 200 feet away in an alley across the street, according to Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police say he had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and he was also pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Pace says it remains unclear if the two teens are connected or related in any way.

"We don't know what motivated the shooter or shooters to kill these two young men and we don't know at this time if there are multiple handguns used or if there was just one," Pace said.

According to police, two 9mm shell casings were found on the scene, but the victims were each shot multiple times.

This leads investigators to believe a revolver, which does not eject spent shell casings, may have also been used.

Pace says there were several people in the home on Ridgewood Street that the 19-year-old was found in, including a small child.

Police say they do not know much about the shooting suspects, but they are checking cameras in the area.

This shooting happened just a few hours after a 17-year-old was fatally shot in a road rage incident in Center City.