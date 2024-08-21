2 teens, innocent bystander hit as 21 shots fired in North Philadelphia: police

A confrontation between juveniles quickly escalated into a shooting that left three people injured in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw two groups of juveniles walking on 19th Street and Allegeheny Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Words were exchanged before one juvenile pulled a gun and fired 21 shots, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old from one of the groups were both hit in the leg.

Police say an innocent bystander, a 44-year-old man, was struck by a stray bullet in the lower back.

All three victims are said to in stable condition.

The shooter was last seen running from the scene with a couple of other people.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered at this time.

Police are gathering video from multiple cameras in the area in hopes of finding more evidence.

The triple shooting was one of three that erupted in Philadelphia in less than 2 hours on Wednesday, leaving six people injured.