Victims robbed at gunpoint in June, 3 suspects still on the loose: Philadelphia police

article

The search continues for three suspects that Philadelphia police say committed an armed robbery nearly two months ago.

On June 27, police say the trio forced their way into a property on the 200 block of Queen Lane in East Falls.

Two of the suspects were armed and pointed their guns at the victims, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

Several items were stolen, including a Sony PlayStation 5 game console, four joystick controllers, a charger, an external hard drive and loose change.

Police have identified one suspect as Kaleem Johnson.

All three male suspects fled the scene in a BMV SUV, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.