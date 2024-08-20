Victims robbed at gunpoint in June, 3 suspects still on the loose: Philadelphia police
article
PHILADELPHIA - The search continues for three suspects that Philadelphia police say committed an armed robbery nearly two months ago.
On June 27, police say the trio forced their way into a property on the 200 block of Queen Lane in East Falls.
Two of the suspects were armed and pointed their guns at the victims, according to authorities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 women injured in dirt bike crash with SUV in Philadelphia neighborhood: police
- Man accused of robbing 2 Burlington County 7-Elevens in one day
- Police searching for man accused of assaulting, robbing Philadelphia gas station employee
Several items were stolen, including a Sony PlayStation 5 game console, four joystick controllers, a charger, an external hard drive and loose change.
Police have identified one suspect as Kaleem Johnson.
All three male suspects fled the scene in a BMV SUV, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.