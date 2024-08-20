2 charged in Philly street shootout that left elderly woman injured

Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged two men who they believe were involved in a street shootout that injured an elderly woman last July.

Salvatore Branco and Rhett Mazza are accused of the brazen shooting that erupted July 25 on the 1300 block of Porter Street in South Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said a 72-year-old woman was hit in the stomach during the shootout and a dog was fatally shot in the head.

"Both defendants opened fire in broad daylight with zero care of regard for the safety of people in the area," Krasner told reporters Tuesday.

Investigators say 20 shots were fired during the "dangerous, reckless, wildly irresponsible" street shooting.

The charges, according to prosecutors, stemmed from a straw purchase investigation that started when three guns bought by Branco turned up at crime scenes.

One gun, investigators said, was recovered from inside a home where five other firearms were found – including one that was linked to a homicide.

Another of Branco's allegedly purchased firearms turned up at the scene of an aggravated assault, and another was recovered during a drug investigation.

Investigators said Branco did not report any of the recovered firearms stolen, and at least eight guns are still unaccounted for.

Branco is facing several charges related to straw purchasing.

Prosecutors said both Branco and Mazza were each charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and weapons charges.